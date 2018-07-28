Police nab girl, 10, for gambling in Rawang

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun is briefed on the special operation at Jalan Bandar Rawang 3, Rawang, July 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

RAWANG, July 28 — A 10-year-old girl was among 114 individuals who were detained on suspicion of being involved in gambling in a special operation at Jalan Bandar Rawang 3, Rawang, near here earlier this morning.

The operation, which was carried out by the Bukit Aman and the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters’ Anti-vice, Gambling and Secret Societies divisions, involved inspections of 10 premises beginning at 6pm yesterday until 1 am today.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun, who also participated in the operation, said the 114 detained individuals comprised 42 gambling premise caretakers while 72 others were customers aged 18 to 59 years.

“A total 208 slot machines, 73 simulators, 63 chips and RM16,808 cash were confiscated in this operation. A slot machine costs RM10,000 to RM15,000 each which makes the seizure worth over RM1 million,” he told a press conference here.

“As we have seen, there are also a 10-year-old child arrested after being taken along by her parents who came to gamble.

“This is very serious and we are committed to eradicating the many activities that bring about social problems,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi said since the announcement of the establishment of a special operations room for illegal gambling on July 20, it received over 100 information nationwide.

“Upon receiving the information, we immediately raid the premises. We have raided almost 100 gambling premises around the country and the police will not compromise in this matter,” he said.

He had also instructed state police chiefs and district police chiefs to carry out gambling-eradication operations.

To prevent raided gambling premises from resuming their operations, Mohamad Fuzi said the police would look into their modus operandi to fool the authorities.

“The police will cooperate with Local Authorities, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd to curb gambling,” he said. — Bernama