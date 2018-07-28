SsangYong launches updated Turismo MPV

Updated SsangYong Turismo MPV. — Picture courtesy of SsangYong

SEOUL, July 28 —Remember SsangYong, the South Korean manufacturer that was building affordable SUVs before the world decided SUVs were what everyone needed, and before Hyundai and Kia became the seriously dominant automotive force from that part of the world?

And for that matter, how many of us remember when these pseudo-minivans were the first choice in vehicles for families on the move?

Well, SsangYong has been upping its game in recent times to reestablish itself in the market, and its Turismo MPV is the latest model to benefit from a notable update.

The Turismo only entered the market in 2013, which wasn’t the greatest timing as that’s when SUVs of all sizes and in all price brackets started to become the dominant vehicle style with the world’s vehicle-buying public.

This is actually the second time the Turismo has been updated since it was introduced, but this time the update is intended to bring the large seven-seater more in line with the Korean automaker’s latest models, such as the new Rexton SUV and the Musso pickup truck.

At the front of the MPV is where the most noticeable change has taken place and includes a new headlight design with integrated LED daytime running lights, a revised front apron, new grille, and a new hood.

Although those changes give a significantly different look to the vehicle at the front, the rest of the interior and exterior is basically aesthetically unchanged from the 2015 facelifted model.

Most of the features we’d expect to find in such a family-friendly vehicle are present in the latest Turismo, such as seven comfortable seats and plenty of leg and cargo space.

There’s plenty of technology as well, including an updated infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration and a reversing camera.

Powering all versions of the updated Turismo is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 176 bhp and the 400Nm of torque required for getting a vehicle of this size around when it has to cope with a full complement of passengers and cargo.

A seven-speed automatic gearbox is also standard, and the top-of-the-range ELX even gets selectable all-wheel drive, which although common in SUVs still isn’t common in vehicles of this type. — AFP-Relaxnews