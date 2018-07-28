Attendees flock to rally on alleged threat to Muslims despite sudden downpour

Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks during a rally at Padang Kelab Sultan Sulaiman in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Rain did not dissuade thousands from congregating for a rally on a perceived danger to Malay-Muslim interests, at the field of the Sultan Sulaiman Club in Kampung Baru here today.

The rally features several Malay-Muslim groups including Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM), Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia (Isma) and Perkasa, among others, which gathered to discuss the topic of “New Malaysia post GE14: Malay Muslims Under Threat.”

The rally began with cries of “Allahuakbar (God is great)”, before some made demands such as the rejection of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) Chinese vernacular school qualification.

Among prominent figures expected to speak later include Tan Sri Rais Yatim and former Bukit Aman CID chief Tan Sri Zaman Khan Rahim Khan.