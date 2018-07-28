Mkhitaryan urges Gunners fans to temper expectations for coming season

Mkhitaryan says he is now at a new club and is not the same player he once was at Borussia Dortmund. — Picture courtesy of Getty Images for International Champions Cup

SINGAPORE, July 28 — Arsenal playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan cautioned fans not to put too much hope on him ahead of the 2018/2019 English Premier League season.

The Armenian enjoyed three successful seasons with Borussia Dortmund before two lacklustre ones with Manchester United, and fans are hopeful he can bring his Dortmund form to the Emirates next season.

“First of all I just want to say that you won’t see the Mikhi from the 2015/2016 Bundesliga season because I’m at Arsenal now.

“It’s a different club with a different philosophy. Of course, I’m trying to do my best to have a great season and to score as much goals as I can because it’s very important for the team,” he said.

Mkhitaryan joined the Gunners on January 22 as part of a swap deal in which Alexis Sanchez went the other direction, and claimed three assists in his debut against Everton.

“I’m working real hard during this pre-season and I’m sure that I’ll have a great season,” the 29-year-old said.

Arsenal’s new manager Unai Emery — who replaced Arsene Wenger towards the end of last month — will be Mkhitaryan’s fifth manager in the past nine years.

He brushed off a question when asked to compare between the two.

“It’s hard to compare Unai and Arsene, maybe after six months or a year I can give you a result and compare one another.

“I haven’t worked with either for a long time, but I can say, it’s been better to work with them (taking a dig at Jose Mourinho).”

Mkhitaryan should feature for Emery’s side later today when Arsenal face Paris Saint-Germain in the 2018 International Champions Cup at Singapore’s National Stadium at 7.35pm.

Arsenal get their EPL season underway on August 12 when they host Man City before travelling to London neighbours Chelsea a week later.