Art gallery on the Penang waterfront

An artist’s impression of the Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery.

GEORGE TOWN, July 28 — A new art gallery located at Penang’s shoreline is set to be the latest attraction to the state’s burgeoning art scene.

The private venture, which consists of an art gallery costing some RM88 million, will be set up near The Light Waterfront Penang with construction work beginning in December.

The Lin Xiang Xiong Art Gallery, has 88,000 square feet, is expected to be completed in three years.

Work will be undertaken by Jelutong Development Sdn Bhd, a subsidiary of IJM Land Berhad, and Space Arts and Culture Sdn Bhd.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was in attendance recently to witness the signing ceremony between both parties.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (third from left) with Professor Lin (third from right). — Pictures by Paul Toh

“The upcoming integrated development at The Light City will serve as a good mix to enhance Penang’s position on the world map as well as elevate the state’s attraction among tourists and locals,” said Chow.

IJM Land Berhad’s managing director Edward Chong said the design is inspired by a turtle coming ashore.

“In the Chinese cultural belief, the turtle signifies longevity, kindness and prosperity.

“As such, we believe that good tidings will continue to come to Penang and Malaysia,” he added.

Jelutong Development will be collaborating with Professor Lin Xiang Xiong, a world renowned artist and entrepreneur. Lin has held solo exhibitions around the world.

He has also participated in Art of Peace in Paris where he was the major exhibitor as well as curator on behalf of Unesco.

The involvement and presence of Unesco in Penang will promote more activities and events related to arts and culture.

Meanwhile, a exhibition by artists from Malaysia and Thailand is currently being held until Sunday.

This year, the 10th exhibition between the two Asean countries is called Thailand and Malaysia Fusion 4 Art Exhibition 2018.

The chosen venue since the joint exhibition started has been the Galeri Seni Mutiara at 118 Armenian Street.

Malaysia is represented by 17 artists from the Sasaran Arts Association helmed by Ng Bee.

The nine Thai artists is led by Jintana Piamsiri, who has attended several art shows in Sasaran.

“Through the previous nine years we experienced an understanding in terms of creativity, which benefits the artists of both both countries,” said Ng.

The other artists from Thailand are Apichai Piromrak, Netikorn Chinyo, Ruthairat Kumsrichan, Sathorn Rungthaweechai, Pantira Chaikaew, Patcharisa Suwannarat, Den Warnjing and Paramat Leung-on.

Artwork titled ‘My Heart is a Seed of the Forbidden Fruit’ by Ryuna Lee Yok Qian on display at the Thailand and Malaysia Fusion 4 joint exhibition at the Galeri Seni Mutiara in George Town July 28, 2018. — Picture by Paul Toh

Joining Ng from Malaysia are Alicia Lau Pik Yen, Chin Jin Chong, Koo Yean Ni, Long Thien Shih, Louise Low, Ng Kim Heoh, Choo Ai Xin, Choo Yan Xin, Emily Yap Xu Ying, Jack Ting, Ryuna Lee Yok Qian, Wong Choon Sian, Low Chee Peng, Jerome Manjat, Lim Xin Ping and Tan Kai Sheuan.

Gallery director Koay Soo Kau said his gallery was proud to host the exhibition and the cooperation between the two groups of artists have been growing stronger each year.

“The artists come together to exchange ideas and techniques, views, friendly interaction and foster a closer relationship.”

The venue for next year’s edition is expected to be in Thailand.

The Galeri Seni Mutiara is open daily from 11am to 6pm. Admission is free.