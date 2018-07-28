Stocks tumble after strong Q2 US growth data

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index suffered the most of the major indices, shedding 1.5 per cent to close the week at 7,737.42. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 28 — Wall Street stocks finished decisively lower yesterday after a blowout second-quarter US growth report on worries the economy has peaked.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index suffered the most of the major indices, shedding 1.5 per cent to close the week at 7,737.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.3 per cent to end at 25,451.06, while the broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7 per cent to 2,818.82.

Yesterday’s losses also were prompted by a largely disappointing round of earnings, with Exxon Mobil, Intel and Twitter all falling significantly.

US growth expanded by an annual rate of 4.1 per cent, matching analyst expectations, due in part to strong consumer spending, according to Commerce Department data.

The growth rate was the strongest it has been since the third quarter of 2014.

Stocks opened in a muted fashion following the report but began veering into negative territory soon thereafter.

“There’s a general sense that maybe we’re hitting peak growth,” said Jack Ablin of Cresset Wealth Advisors.

Ablin said the tech sector was vulnerable because it is tied more closely to growth than some sectors and because of worries that rising political and social scrutiny of Facebook and others that could crimp growth.

Beyond that, technology has been a leader in the overall bull market over the last few years and weakness in that segment are likely seen as a harbinger of broader problems.

One day after Facebook dived on a weak outlook, fellow social media company Twitter plummeted 20.5 per cent as it reported a lower number of active users and warned of additional declines amid a purge of fake accounts.

Intel was another big loser among tech companies, shedding 8.6 per cent on worries over flattening profit margins and a slower-than-expected timeframe to launch new chip technology.

Others to fall included Microsoft, down 1.8 per cent, and Google parent Alphabet, which shed 2.4 per cent.

But Amazon climbed 0.5 per cent on surging profits and Expedia jumped 9.5 per cent after results.

In non-earnings news, CBS dropped 6.1 per cent as the company announced it would investigate allegations of misconduct, reportedly to be published by The New Yorker magazine, against chairman and chief executive Leslie Moonves. — AFP