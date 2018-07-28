For Hush Puppies, all about putting the best foot forward

Koh (left) and Chew talk about the evolution of Hush Puppies in Malaysia.—Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — American casual footwear brand Hush Puppies arrived on Malaysian shores in the early 1990s.

It was a time before the influx of fast fashion and luxury goods that have become the norm in today’s retail scene.

Since then, the brand has had to rethink its strategy to face the tough competition.

With the fast fashion boom that changed the way many of us shop for clothes, one challenge is communicating to consumers that the prices of Hush Puppies shoes reflect their quality.

“Millennials especially, look at face value and instant gratification so there is that hurdle, although we are confident about the integrity of the brand and quality,” said Transmarco Concepts Sdn Bhd managing director Chew Soo San.

The company owns and distributes Hush Puppies in Malaysia.

Recently, the company held an exhibition of its designs through the decades, ranging from its first suede shoes to its stylish oxfords and slip-ons as well as a charity auction of six dog sculptures. It is the first of many milestone events the shoe brand has planned to mark its six-decade heritage.

These sculptures were offered for a charity auction. — Picture courtesy of Hush Puppies Malaysia

Chew said another challenge is convincing consumers who have not bought their shoes.

“Let’s say someone only has RM200 to spend, the ringgit stretches more at fast fashion outlets.”

Chew added that the Goods and Services Tax (GST), prior to its abolishment, coupled with the weakening ringgit has hit many Malaysians’ spending power.

“Malaysians in general are savers, in this part of the world, we are one of the highest — we think about what we spend on.”

Thankfully, the brand has a large pool of loyal customers who understand the importance of quality footwear.

“We cannot lower our prices because we use genuine leather and there is a heritage and history that will always be a part of the brand,” Chew said.

Shoe designs that represent different decades. — Pictures courtesy of Hush Puppies Malaysia

Founded in 1958 in Rockford, Michigan, Hush Puppies’ iconic basset hound logo lives on and with 60 years of history behind the brand, it remains synonymous with comfort.

Today, the brand’s products are available in more than 120 countries and in Malaysia alone, there are more than 100 points of sale.

“I still remember it was considered one of the most high-end brands that was available,” said Chew.

“There weren’t many imported brands at that time partly because of the tax structure that taxed imported goods highly, so it was common for Malaysians to flock to Singapore to shop.

“When Hush Puppies was launched here in 1993, it resonated with those who were well-travelled and knew of quality brands.”

Merchandising manager Belynda Koh said established retailers have to constantly maintain its brand presence.

Koh said the 2015/2016 business year was one of the best years the company has ever had, selling 700,000 items that year.

“It was impressive because not many can afford that price point,” said Koh.

Koh believes that the combination of the classic American suede shoes and pioneering technology is hard to resist, adding that the brand has been pioneers in shoe technology.

“A lot of brands are bringing back classic shoes these days, we have stayed true to our roots, just with more choices for our customers,” said Koh.