After GE14 wipeout, MCA members now looking to Chua Soi Lek for leadership

Will former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek contest the coming party polls? — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, July 28 — Will former MCA president Tan Sri Dr Chua Soi Lek contest the coming party polls?

An Ipoh Barat division leader, who declined to be named, said the former health minister was staying mum about his political plans.

“When he came to meet us here after the 14th general election, he did not say anything about contesting the president post. We just talked about the party in general. He did express his sadness over the party’s performance in the general election,” said the leader who is a known staunch supporter of Dr Chua.

In the 14th general election, MCA won only one parliamentary seat and two state seats.

The leader admitted that grassroots members wanted Dr Chua to return to helm the party.

“They want a leader like him to lead the party out of the doldrums,” he said, adding that at the moment, Dr Chua is the best person to do so.

Concurring with his counterpart, an Ipoh Timur division leader agreed Dr Chua was the right man for the job.

“He put the party on the right path when he was the president,” he said, adding that the party only went downhill after the new leadership reversed an earlier decision to stay out of Cabinet following its dismal performance in the 2013 general election.

He added the decision to rejoin Cabinet only showed party leaders had no principle.

A Batu Gajah leader said he has yet to hear any confirmation of the former Labis MP making a comeback.

“But he is an unpredictable person. Anything is possible,” said the leader.

The leader added that other than his sex scandal, Dr Chua had proven himself to be a capable leader.

“MCA needs a leader who dares to speak his mind and Dr Chua fits the bill,” he added.

A Tambun leader, meanwhile, rejected the notion that Dr Chua would contest the post of president in the coming party elections.

“No, no, no only his son will defend his vice-president post,” added the leader, referring to Datuk Chua Tee Yong.

The party just completed its branch elections with division elections slated for August 26. Elections for the national leadership will be held on November 4.