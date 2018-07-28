Saifuddin likely to contest PKR central leadership post

Saifuddin also confirmed that he would not contest for the Indera Mahkota branch chief post although it was his parliamentary constituency. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUANTAN, July 27 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has not ruled out the possibility of contesting in the PKR elections next month.

However, the Pakatan Harapan secretariat chief said he had yet to decide on which post he would be going for but hinted that he might contest a position in the central leadership council.

Saifuddin also confirmed that he would not contest for the Indera Mahkota branch chief post although it was his parliamentary constituency.

“I would like to express my support for the Indera Mahkota Branch chief Lee Chean Chung who has done a great job in leading the party machinery in the last general election,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama