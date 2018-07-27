Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. World

White House says Trump ‘open’ to visiting Moscow

Published 12 minutes ago on 27 July 2018

US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the Apec Summit in Danang November 11, 2017. — Reuters pic
US President Donald Trump and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the Apec Summit in Danang November 11, 2017. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 27 — The White House today said US President Donald Trump was open to a controversial visit to Moscow, after an apparent invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

 

“(Trump) has a desire to conduct meetings in the future and I am ready,” Putin said, extending the invitation and reiterating his desire to go to Washington.

The White House responded with a statement saying “President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation.”

A summit last week between the pair in Helsinki caused Trump serious domestic problems, with the US president accused of appeasing a man who allegedly tried to tilt the 2016 US presidential election.

Even Trump’s Republican allies joined in the criticism of the Helsinki sit-down. Senator John McCain accused Trump of “naivete, egotism, false equivalence, and sympathy for autocrats.”

A US special counsel is currently investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian spies to manipulate the vote.

Trump denies there was any collusion. — AFP

Related Articles

In World

Up Next

Loading...