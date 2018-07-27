Collapse at Country Garden’s China construction site kills six

File picture of commercial and residential buildings in Beijing February 8, 2014. A collapse in a workers’ dormitory and a fence wall at Country Garden’s construction site in China’s Anhui province has killed six people and injured another 12. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, July 27 — A collapse in a workers’ dormitory and a fence wall at Country Garden’s construction site in China’s Anhui province has killed six people and injured another 12, the latest case in the country’s poor safety record at work sites.

The accident happened late yesterday after torrential rain and gusts of wind in Liu’An county in the eastern Anhui province caused the collapse of the dormitory, Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd said in its official account on the Chinese social networking service Weibo.

“We have set up an emergency unit to help the government in rescue efforts. The project has also been halted and thorough checks will be done to eliminate any risks to safety,” the major Chinese developer, which is mostly engaged in residential property, said today.

Among the 12 injured, three sustained serious injuries, it said.

Workplace accidents are relatively common in China, which faces problems with poor oversight and enforcement of health and safety standards. — Reuters