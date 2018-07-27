Dewan Bahasa’s door still open to A. Samad Said

A. Samad reportedly described an offer to bring him back to DBP as ‘too little too late’. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) is not giving up on its effort to bring back national laureate Datuk Seri A. Samad Said to the agency.

DBP Board of Governors chairman Prof Mohamed Hatta Shaharom said although it was reported that the national laureate had declined an offer made by the Education Minister Maszlee Malik for him to return to DBP, he was still optimistic.

“We still keep in touch with him (A. Samad) and are just waiting for the ‘green light’ to visit him at his home (to discuss about the matter),” he told reporters after a DBP programme with the media here today.

Yesterday, it was reported that A. Samad had rejected the offer to bring him back to DBP, describing it as “too little too late” as he had been marginalised over a long period by the previous government.

Previously, Maszlee was quoted as saying that apart from bringing him back to DBP, the government would also promote A. Samad’s masterpieces be used as reading materials for the younger generation.

A. Samad whose real name is Abdul Samad Muhammad Said received the National Literary Award in 1985 following his contributions to the country’s literary scene. — Bernama