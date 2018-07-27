Division of political posts through fair and democratic system, says Amirudin

Amirudin Shari speaks during a campaign event for the Sungai Kandis by-election in Taman Sri Andalas, Klang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, July 27 — Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari pointed out that the distribution of political appointments in the state is made through a fair and democratic system.

He said the appointments were made by a committee which had taken into consideration the views and suggestions of everyone.

“I wish to state that the appointments were made through a system that was clean.

“Thus, the candidates selected were based on the fact that they have the capability and experience and are perceived as those capable of solving problems,” he said in a statement, here today.

Amirudin issued the statement following the action by the secretary of the Selangor Keadilan Youth movement, Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman who announced his resignation from the post effective today.

In his statement issued this morning, Syed Badli Shah claimed that the resignation was because there were a handful of PKR leaders who were seen to practise the culture of cronyism and nepotism.

Syed Badli Shah added that the attitude of favouring cronies was becoming more serious in the distribution of political posts where only the followers of certain groups would be rewarded in terms of posts.

According to Amirudin, who is also a member of the PKR Central Leadership Council, the party practised democracy and every party member was free to issue their personal statements.

“It’s up to him to give his personal statement and resign, it is their personal rights,” he said. — Bernama