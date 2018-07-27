Final report on PDIT 2018 drownings out next week

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (third right) being briefed by Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Director Norazam Khamis at Port Dickson, July 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The final report on the two drowning incidents during the Port Dickson International Triathlon (PDIT) 2018 is expected to be out next week.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali went down to Negri Sembilan yesterday to discuss the matter with the parties concerned and compile documents.

“The police have been notified and they have been cooperating with us. I believe the final report of the taskforce (looking into the incidents) will be released sometime next week, “ he told reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Badminton Association of Malaysia and Ehime Prefecture, Japan, for training of the national badminton squad ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, at the Malaysian Badminton Academy here today.

On July 15, Yuen Chi Yuen, 42, from Hong Kong and and Malaysian Tharm Wei Wong, 39, drowned while competing in the triathlon.

On another matter, Syed Saddiq said enlisting naturalised players into the national football squad is something that must be treaded carefully.

He said what was most important was grassroots development so that that the country can produce a pool of footballers who can perform up to expectations.

Prior to this, FA of Malaysia president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin had floated the idea of including naturalised players in the national squad to raise the performance of Harimau Malaya. — Bernama