Agriculture Minister Salahuddin is conferred Datukship

GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister, Salahuddin Ayub, was today conferred the Darjah Setia Pangkuan Negeri (DSPN) by the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas.

Also receiving the DSPN award was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Braun Penang Juergen Friedhelm Peter Schloesser.

However, Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman led the list of three recipients of the Darjah Yang Mulia Pangkuan Negeri (DMPN).

The conferment of the DSPN and DMPN, which both carry the title of Datuk, were made in conjunction with the 80th anniversary celebration of the Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri on July 14.

The wife of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Toh Puan Majimor Shariff also attended the ceremony held at the Seri Mutiara, here.

When met after the special ceremony held at the residence of the Yang Dipertua Negeri, Salahuddin, who was accompanied by his wife Fatimah Taha, said he was honoured and touched for receiving the prestigious award.

“Something which has a great meaning in my political career as a Johorean who suddenly received the honour from Penang,” he said.

Salahuddin, who is also the MP for Pulai, said he would endeavour to ensure that the ministry he was leading could provide the best service to Malaysians, particularly the residents of Penang.

Also present were Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and wife Tan Lean Kee, Deputy Chief Minister II Prof P. Ramasamy and the State Exco line up.

In the 14th general election, Salahuddin, who is deputy president of Parti Amanah Negara, was also elected as the State Assemblyman for Simpang Jeram in Johor. — Bernama