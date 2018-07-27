Ali Hamsa says will come down hard on saboteurs

Ali also urged civil servants to lodge reports against any act of treason to their respective secretaries-general and heads of department. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — All ministry secretaries-general and directors-general of departments or agencies have been ordered to investigate any possible sabotage against the government administration.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, in a statement today, also reminded the high-ranking officers to remain vigilant towards any possible acts of treason in the government administration.

“I urge civil servants to lodge a report against any act of treason to their respective secretaries-general and heads of department.

“I myself will handle the matter,” he said in response to an article in The Sun Daily today titled “Un-civil servants” about alleged sabotage by senior public officers against the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Ali said there would be no compromise against any sabotage attempt aimed at undermining the current government and its administration.

“Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, without fear or favour,” he said.

He also assured that the public administration would always respect the mandate given by the people in the 14th general election in May.

“The rule of law and good governance must be upheld,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, Ali, in a post on his official Twitter account, said forensic officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission had launched an investigation into the recent leak of secret government documents.

He said besides lodging police a police report on the issue, all ministry secretaries-general had been instructed to ensure that security of all government classified documents was not compromised. — Bernama