Now, 16-year-olds can join Umno

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Umno has decided to lower its membership age from 18 to 16, said its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said this decision was in line with several changes that were about to be introduced.

“We have decided this to fulfil the hopes of the grassroots with several changes to the structure of the party,” he told reporters after the Umno supreme council meeting today.

“We are also looking to remove Umno members who have died or left the party. This is more important as we want quality members, and not mere quantity,” he said.

“Youths are defined as 15 years of age internationally. We have decided to wait until they are 16, but this move is to ensure we are ready for what the future brings.”

Zahid added that an advisory council chaired by Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah would be set up.

“He will be given the liberty to choose the members of the council and the responsibilities they will have,” said Zahid.

He also said that Umno would set up nine councils encompassing various responsibilities to empower Umno as a political party in line with Article 3 of its constitution that covers Malay culture and the position of Bahasa Melayu.

Zahid announced that eight task forces and 10 secretariats would be set up to address public policies while its general assembly will be held on September 30.