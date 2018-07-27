Istana Negara launches Tabung Harapan drive

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz launches the Tabung Harapan Malaysia collection drive at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Istana Negara today launched the Tabung Harapan Malaysia (THM) collection in an effort to help the government reduce the national debt.

Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Datuk Wan Ahmad Dahlan Ab Aziz said the launching of the THM at the Istana Negara level was a manifestation of the solidarity and togetherness of the 650 members of the palace staff in agreeing with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to contribute 10 per cent of the King’s salary and emolument each month to help in reducing national debt.

“No target has been set for the collection of the fund because what is important is the sentiments of the Istana Negara staff to help this beloved nation. The collection of the fund will run for two weeks beginning today,” he said when met by reporters after the THM Launching Ceremony at the Istana Negara Level, at Istana Negara, here today.

In addition, he said, the initiative to launch the fund was also carried out in the spirit of patriotism of the Istana Negara staff in conjunction with the ‘Independence Month’ in August.

Earlier, Wan Ahmad Dahalan led 150 members of the Istana Negara staff who were present in contributing to the THM.

On May 30, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced the setting up of the fund to enable Malaysians to contribute towards reducing national debt.

On June 11, Sultan Muhammad V had given his consent that the allocation for the salary and emolument of His Majesty as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong be reduced by 10 per cent during his reign until 2021.

The consent was given because His Majesty was deeply concerned the level of debt and the condition of the national economy and wanted to be together with the people in meeting their responsibility to the nation.

As at 3pm today, THM had collected a total of RM165,791,540.91. — Bernama