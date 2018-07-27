Dr M raps Najib over ‘bygone era’ remark

Dr M has taken a swipe at Najib over the latter’s remark that PH policies would bring the country to ‘a bygone era’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has taken a swipe at Datuk Seri Najib Razak over the latter’s remark that Pakatan Harapan (PH) policies would bring the country to “a bygone era”.

In a statement today, Dr Mahathir noted that the bygone era was the era when Malaysia was known as an ‘Asian Tiger’.

The term referred to several South-east Asian countries enjoying robust economy in the 1990s before it all came crashing down in the Asian financial crisis.

Dr Mahathir wondered if the people would prefer to return to the era of Najib’s administration when he helmed the country as prime minister.

“Is he saying that the people should be taken back to the era when the nation was known as a kleptocracy led by a kleptocrat?”, he said.

It was reported that Najib made the claim when debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday. — Bernama