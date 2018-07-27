Lorry driver gets two years’ jail for splashing hot water on mum

Sessions Court judge Mahyon Talib handed Tan Lai Kim, 36, a two-year jail sentence, effective from the date of his arrest on July 17, after the accused pleaded guilty to committing the offence. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — A lorry driver paid dearly for splashing hot water on his mother, who is handicapped in her right arm, causing her to be scalded in the neck.

Sessions Court judge Mahyon Talib handed Tan Lai Kim, 36, a two-year jail sentence, effective from the date of his arrest on July 17, after the accused pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

The father of one had committed the offence on Leong Ah Hua, 65, a housewife, at her home in Jalan 9/32, Taman Jinjang Baru here at 10am on July 17.

According to the facts, the accused resorted to the action due to a misunderstanding and also slapped his mother besides seizing her purse.

In Petaling Jaya, two friends pleaded not guilty before Sessions Court judge Hilmiah Yusof to robbing marketing executive Muhammad Qusyairi Khaliludin, 25, of his Perodua Axia car, two handphones, a laptop and RM370.

Security guard P. Nathan, 37, and TV Jagan, 34, a lorry driver, were charged with committing the offence by the side of the road near the Sungai Besi toll plaza (Puchong-bound) at 5.10pm on June 30.

Before the start of the proceedings Jagan was seen crying while hugging his son who was present in the public gallery.

The court allowed Jagan bail at RM10,000 in one surety but bail was denied to Nathan because the bailor was not present. Re-mention was set for August 28.

In Temerloh, Sessions Court judge Azuar Che Yusof handed senior citizen Salmi Mat Seh, 69, a five-year jail sentence and fined him RM5,000 for stabbing his wife Noridah Mahmud, 57, with a meat cleaver, while she was performing the dawn prayers at Surau Taman Bunga Raya here on July 11.

According to the facts, a family member found her there in a weak state and bleeding and sent her to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital, Temerloh for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. — Bernama