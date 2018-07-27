New Arsenal manager Unai Emery says no favourites in squad

Emery has his sights set on winning tomorrow’s 2018 International Champions Cup fixture against PSG. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 27 — Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he has no favourites in the Arsenal squad and believes every player is of the same standard.

Emery was speaking to media ahead of his 2018 International Champions Cup (ICC) match against his former club, PSG, at 7.35pm tomorrow.

“Every Arsenal player is important, and they have an opportunity to work with us and show their quality.

“The new players seem to be happy with their work and to me, every player is the same. I’ll analyse who performs the best throughout this pre-season and I’ll continue keeping a close eye on every player,” the 46-year-old said.

The Spanish manager also said Gunners fans can expect a typical ‘Unai Emery’ performance in tomorrow’s clash and throughout the rest of the season.

“Arsenal is a big club with a big history and for me, it’s going to be the same. It might be different with other guys, but I’m here to make football exciting for the upcoming season,” he said.

“Right now, what’s important for us is to continue our preparation. It’s a big match (against PSG) and I’m not going to change my style.”

Emery, who’s been in charge for slightly over a month now, agreed that the Emirates hot seat has been a bit demanding and said signing a new player is not a priority for now.

“Yes, it’s been a bit demanding, but I think every player of the club and the coaches are working towards our target.

“I’m very happy with the players who are putting in a lot of hard work every day, so signing another player is not so important now. We’ll look at it while the window remains open,” he said.

Emery’s Arsenal failed to dispatch Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid yesterday, losing 3-1 on penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

He, however, remained positive despite defeat.

“Penalties is a chance for us to practise and learn more. Right now, I think one aspect we can improve on is the technicality.

“Yesterday, we worked like how we wanted it to be and tomorrow, I’m waiting to put in another good performance,” he said.