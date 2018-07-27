Mendieta says La Liga the best in the world

Mendieta (left) is in Singapore as a La Liga ambassador in conjunction with the 2018 International Champions Cup. — Picture courtesy of La Liga

SINGAPORE, July 27 — Spain’s La Liga is the best league in the world, according to former Valencia midfielder Gaizka Mendieta.

The Spanish midfielder, who amassed a 15-year career across the English Premier League (EPL), Serie A and La Liga, said Italy and England’s top division are not far behind, but both lack the quality and technicality of La Liga.

“The best league is La Liga without a doubt. Italy was too physical for me and involved a lot of defending, while England is more attacking but lacks the technical aspects of La Liga.

“Over in Spain, the league brings a good balance between the two — lots of goals and attractive football,” the 44-year-old told Malay Mail earlier today.

Mendieta believed that even Cristiano Ronaldo’s €117 million (RM554.2 million) move from Real Madrid to Juventus would not guarantee Serie A’s popularity across the globe.

“I don’t think people will start watching the Italian league because of Ronaldo’s move.

“He will have an impact in the team and he’ll definitely attract more fans to Juventus, but not to the league,” he said.

Mendieta started off his career at Valencia in 1993 before moving to Italy with Lazio in 2001 for €48 million, following the departure of Pavel Nedved and Juan Sebastian Veron.

The versatile midfielder had a year to forget in Rome despite appearing for the Serie A side on 31 occasions.

A more promising season at Barcelona followed, but the Catalan’s poor league form and Mendieta’s desire to play in England saw him join Middlesbrough in the summer of 2003.

“As a professional, I’ve always wanted to experience football at the highest level in all countries,” he said.

“I love the challenge of going to other leagues and testing my abilities across Europe.”

The highlight of his career was his time at Mestalla where he picked up a Copa Del Rey in 1999 and finished with a runner-up medal in the Champions League on two occasions — 2000 and 2001.

Despite nearly a decade of playing in La Liga, he failed to lift the trophy.

“It was always a dream to win La Liga and it is still something young Spanish footballers dream of winning throughout their career,” he noted.

The 2018/2019 La Liga season kicks off on August 18, along with Serie A, while the EPL starts on August 11.