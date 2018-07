US President Donald Trump (right) and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker walk together before speaking about trade relations in the White House in Washington July 25, 2018. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, July 27 — The EU insisted today that proposed trade talks between Europe and the United States would not include farming, in contradiction to a claim by President Donald Trump.

“I have been very clear on that... Agriculture is not part of it, only the things that are explicitly mentioned in the statement,” EU Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters in Brussels, in reference to a joint communique after White House talks on Wednesday. — AFP