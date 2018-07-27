Nik Nazmi announces PKR central leadership candidacy, backs Anwar and Rafizi

Nik Nazmi also said he is backing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the presidential race and party strategist Rafizi Ramli as deputy president. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Outgoing PKR Youth chief Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced today that he will be contesting a seat in the party’s central leadership council.

He also said he is backing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the presidential race and party strategist Rafizi Ramli as deputy president.

“Today I announce my candidacy for @Keadilan central leadership.

“I would like to reiterate my support for @anwaribrahim to be chosen as Keadilan president in this election. I would also like to voice my support for Rafizi Ramli as a deputy president candidate,” he said.

The current PKR president is Anwar’s wife and deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, while the incumbent deputy president is Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is economic affairs minister.

Nik Nazmi said PKR was the biggest party in Pakatan Harapan and had succeeded in marching forward since its Reformasi days, but its struggle to create a fairer nation has not stopped.

“We cannot and we should not give up in our struggle to eradicate corruption, abuse of power, and the politics of divide and conquer. I believe that Anwar Ibrahim and Rafizi Ramli are the best people to lead us in this struggle,” he said.

Nik Nazmi, who is now Setiawangsa MP, served as the Selangor State Executive Councillor for Education, Human Capital Development, Science, Technology and Innovation while he was Seri Setia state assemblyman.

He also served as Selangor deputy speaker and was previously PKR communications director.