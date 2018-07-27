Ringgit closes lower against US dollar

A Malaysia Ringgit note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The ringgit closed lower against the US dollar today on lack of market demand, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.0600/0650 versus the greenback from 4.0580/0630 recorded on Thursday.

The dealer said investors had parked their assets in the US dollar, as the currency hit its highest level in five days ahead of the release of US economic growth numbers later today.

At close, the ringgit rose against the Singapore dollar to 2.9763/9806 from 2.9812/9862 and strengthened to 3.6508/6562 from 3.6625/6673 versus the yen.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit appreciated to 5.3117/3199 from 5.3521/3591 and against the euro was higher at 4.7193/7264 from 4.7531/7606. — Bernama