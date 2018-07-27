Swiss sport court dismisses Jerome Valcke appeal against football ban

Valcke was found to be involved in the resale of Fifa World Cup tickets and other ethics violations, CAS said today. — AFP pic

ZURICH, July 27 — The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed former Fifa Secretary General Jerome Valcke’s appeal against his 10-year ban for breaching the world football body’s code of ethics.

The court in Lausanne, Switzerland, said the ban and the 100,000 Swiss franc (RM407,311) fine was “wholly appropriate,” and confirmed the decision made by Fifa’s Appeal Committee in 2016.

