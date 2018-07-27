Cosmetics millionaire in tears after Ferrari goes up in flames (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the video posted on Instagram showing the moment that the supercar went up in flames.

PETALING JAYA, JULY 27 — D’Herbs Holdings founder Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri confirmed today a Ferrari 458 Italia, which went up in flames along the Kesas highway, belonged to him.

In a 20-second video over his Instagram account, the usually bubbly personality sobbed silently in his vehicle, before the video cuts to the luxury ride going up in flames.

His caption for the posting read: “I am a weak person give me strength, ya Allah what should I do my favourite car that I bought for RM1.8 million nothing wrong, nothing amiss suddenly it explodes in flames”.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department were alerted of the fire at 4.11pm yesterday evening. They took about 15 minutes to put out the fire before the car was declared a total loss.

While the driver of the Ferrari could not be located at the time of the incident, authorities confirmed the car had been driven by a 29-year-old Australian, Alladinm El Mir, when flames started coming out of its exhaust before exploding about a minute later as the driver bolted to avoid the car’s fiery fate.

Police had confirmed Aliff as the owner when he arrived to make a report at about 10.30pm.

The flamboyant personality, who runs a side business of renting out his luxury cars, drew controversy earlier this year after a Rolls-Royce said to belong to his company was impounded by the Road Transport Department in Bangsar for displaying a motor vehicle licence only valid in Sarawak.