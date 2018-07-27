Rafizi: I’m not the best, but someone has to uphold ‘Reformasi’

Rafizi will be going up against Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is economic affairs minister, if the latter defends the deputy presidency. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Rafizi Ramli said today that winning or losing the PKR deputy presidential race was not the main factor in his decision to run, but that it was about defending the party’s reformist ideals.

The contender for the PKR deputy presidency said he was not the best among the current leadership, noting that some were veteran leaders, greater, more organised, or even more diligent.

“But this time, being entrusted to bring forth reform after Keadilan succeeded in forming the government with other PH (Pakatan Harapan) members is my burden to carry,” Rafizi said in a statement today.

“I know that this is a heavy burden because it’s not like I have government positions or money. Winning or losing is not the main consideration for me, but the responsibility to defend the reformist ideals that gave birth to Keadilan must be held by someone.”

Rafizi’s campaign is hashtagged #Reformasi20Tahun.

Rafizi, who is currently PKR vice-president, said he was only relying on the support of grassroots members whose lives did not change after the 14th general election because he was “just like them”.

He said he was “only a reformer who wants to retain the idealism that plunged us into politics 20 years ago.”

Rafizi will be going up against Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who is economic affairs minister, if the latter defends the deputy presidency.

A poster announcing his campaign this Sunday featured Rafizi with a line-up of other PKR leaders like Nurul Izzah Anwar, Datuk Johari Abdul, Fuziah Salleh and Rodziah Ismail.

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced today that he would run for a seat on the central leadership council (MPP) and backed Rafizi for deputy president.

Nominations for the PKR election are scheduled for August 5.