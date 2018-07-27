Johor govt just rehashing previous BN efforts, Umno Youth claims

Despite the criticism, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was reported to have said last week that the PH-led government has already fulfilled 85 per cent of its election manifesto. — Pictures by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 27 — Johor Umno today accused the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government of taking credit for the previous administration’s efforts and simply renaming them.

Its chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah claimed that the people of Johor have been “fooled” again with the news of the recent launch of the Johor Harapan Bus, which shows the PH state government simply employing a “copy and paste” tactic over the Johor’s Muafakat Bus which was inspired by the then previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“This situation clearly demonstrates that many of BN’s efforts in ruling Johor are of benefit to the people, and the PH government sees it as one that needs to be continued,” he said in a 10-point statement.

Mohd Hairi, who was recently appointed by the party to helm the state’s youth movement, also claimed that the average Johorean today can be seen taking out their disappointment on social media regarding the cost of changing the logos on all the buses.

He said the PH state administration sees this as a bigger issue than continuing the previous Johor Muafakat brand, which clearly has no political element or party name in its branding.

Mohd Hairi said for Johor Umno Youth, the PH state government should prioritise and focus on more important things, rather than changing a name that does not impact the Bangsa Johor directly.

He also advised the PH state government to better develop their ideas to administer Johor for the next five years like what was previously done by the previous government under former mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“However, the PH government today still has no basis and clear direction of what mechanisms they want to use as a foundation for governing Johor.

“Is it only using tagline “Kerajaan Berprestasi Tinggi” (high performance government)? What are the basics and directions for being more successful than before?” Mohd Hairi questioned.

In this regard, Mohd Hairi said Johor Umno Youth urged the state government under the PH administration to outline a clear five-year direction plan that will impact the people of Johor.

He reminded the state PH administration that meeting 10 promises in 100 days seems likely to be buried, as August 17 being the deadline is less than a month away.

“Do not just keep a promise that has a temporary impact, which is even difficult to be fulfilled as more ideas can be highlighted to ensure the welfare of Johor as a whole,” said Mohd Hairi.

Despite the criticism, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was reported to have said last week that the PH-led government has already fulfilled 85 per cent of its election manifesto.

He pledged that the remaining 15 per cent would be carried out within the 100-day period.

On May 9, Johor BN failed to defend the state government after it was dealt a crushing blow following the 14th general election (GE14).

The then PH Opposition coalition took victory after it snagged 36 of the 56 state seats in Johor. BN won 19 seats, while PAS prevailed with just one seat.

The southern state, which BN was initially confident of retaining, immediately fell to Opposition control for the first time since the country’s independence.

Johor was seen as BN’s biggest stronghold as it was also the birthplace of its lynchpin party, Umno.