New judge to hear Najib’s CBT case

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who has been charged with criminal breach of trust (CBT) and abuse of power involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, is to be heard before a new judge.

According to a source, High Court judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak who had recorded Najib’s plea would be transferred to New Civil Court 10, effective August 1.

“It is a normal routine for a judge to be transferred to another court,” the source said.

Another source said that the transfer letter was signed by Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Zaharah Ibrahim earlier this week.

It is learnt that judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali from the New Commercial Court 1 will replace Mohd Sofian at the Criminal High Court 3. — Bernama