No oil spill risk from China vessel to Perak waters, says MB

A Chinese cargo ship sank after it collided with a shipwreck near the Penang Straits yesterday. — Picture courtesy of MMEA

IPOH, July 27 — There is no risk of the oil spill following the ship capsize incident off Penang yesterday spreading to northern Perak waters, according to Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said the Perak Marine Department would continue to monitor the situation and update the state government if the spill posed any risks.

“There is no need to worry. However, I urge the public to get the latest information from the relevant authorities,” he told reporters after chairing a meeting of the Perak Water Board here today.

He thanked all the agencies involved for controlling the spill at the scene of the incident.

Commercial fishing vessel Xin Yi Yi from China capsized at about 5.30am yesterday after it hit the remains of a shipwreck in inclement weather as it was approaching the Batu Maung fisheries jetty on the island.

The captain and four crew members on board were rescued unhurt.

Initially, it was feared that fish and shrimp farms along Tanjong Piandang in northern Perak and the coastline there would be affected by the spill. — Bernama