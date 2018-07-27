See Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley in ‘Operation Finale’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming thriller ‘Operation Finale’ that stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — MGM Studios has released a new trailer for Chris Weitz’s upcoming thriller Operation Finale that stars Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.

The film is based on true story and sees Isaac play Peter Malkin who heads to Argentina with a team of secret agents in a mission to capture Adolf Eichmann (Kingsley), the Nazi officer who was in charge of the mass deportation of Jews to concentration camps during the Holocaust.

The film also stars Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote.

The synopsis of the film reads: “This thrilling true story follows the 1960 covert mission of legendary Mossad agent Peter Malkin (Isaac) as he infiltrates Argentina and captures Adolf Eichmann, the Nazi officer who masterminded the transportation logistics that brought millions of innocent Jews to their deaths in concentration camps.”

Operation Finale is set for release on August 29.