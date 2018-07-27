Five arrested for burglary at Isa Samad’s residence

Police said Isa no longer lived at the house which was now occupied by his children and grandchildren. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEREMBAN, July 27 — The police have arrested five foreigners suspected to have been involved in a burglary at the residence of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad at Nilai Springs Heights in Nilai near here last Wednesday.

Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said today the suspects, three men and two women in their 30s and 50s, were picked up around Nilai late on Wednesday.

“All of them are being held on remand up to Sunday. We are investigating whether they were directly involved in the burglary or were accomplices,” he said to reporters after the new Negri Sembilan Police deputy chief, Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, took office today.

Mohamad, who was formerly the principal assistant director (human resource policy division) career development at the Management Department, Bukit Aman, switched jobs with Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun.

Noor Azam said Mohd Isa no longer lived at the house which was now occupied by his children and grandchildren.

The house was in an isolated area and was a target of burglars, he said, adding that a similar incident occurred in August 2013.

In the burglary last Wednesday, which occurred at 4.55am, three foreigners wearing masks and armed with machetes and knives broke into the house and fled with RM14,900 in cash, jewellery and watches.

They tied up two of the three adults but did not disturb the children who were asleep then.