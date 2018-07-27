EC receives official notice of Balakong seat vacancy

Eddie Ng’s children mourn his passing at the Xiao En Memorial Park in Nilai July 24, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The Election Commission has received an official notification on the vacancy of the Balakong state seat, said its secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar.

In a statement here, he said the EC received the notice of the vacancy from state legislative assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim today.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Ng Tien Chee in an accident at KM11.7 of the Grand Saga Highway on July 20.

As such, Mohamed Elias said the EC would hold a special meeting at its headquarters here, this Monday at 10 am to discuss on the important dates for the Balakong by-election.

It included the date for issuing the writ for the election, nomination day and polling day, he added.

In the 14th general election, Ng retained his Balakong seat for the second term after defeating Lim Chin Wah from Barisan Nasional and Mohamad Ibrahim Ghazali (PAS) with a 35,538-vote majority. — Bernama