Ex-DG to file police complaint over leaked letter to CIA

Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid is the purported author of the leaked letter that was sent to the CIA mere days before GE14. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — Datuk Hasanah Abdul Hamid, then director-general of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), today said she will lodge a police report over a leaked letter to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), which she allegedly penned.

In a statement issued today through her lawyer Datuk Shaharudin Ali, Hasanah said she had been following all the news reports about the controversy.

“I have been advised my lawyer to lodge a police report over the incident.

“I will also issue a press statement over the controversy in the near future,” she said.

The MEIO was a division in the Prime Minister’s Department, under the previous government.

The letter to the US intelligence agency purportedly sought support for Najib just days before the May 9 general election.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng called for an investigation into the leaked letter.

Lim, who is also Bagan MP, said there were many questions surrounding the issuance of such a letter as it concerned Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“Was this letter sent to other countries? Are there any more letters?” Lim told reporters in the Parliament lobby.

He said that there should be a “comprehensive and extensive” investigation into the matter.