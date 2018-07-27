Owner of maid agency freed of human trafficking charges

On all the charges, Lim was charged with trafficking in 11 Cambodian women and 16 Indonesian women, aged between 21 and 45, for exploitation. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — An owner of a maid agency was acquitted and discharged by the Sessions Court here today on 27 counts of trafficking foreign women, who are from Indonesia and Cambodia, for exploitation two years ago.

Judge Madihah Harullah ordered the release of Caryn Lim Bak Hiang, 60, after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a case at the end of the defence case.

“The prosecution failed to show there was an element of force against the victims as required under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“Therefore, the accused is acquitted and discharged,” she said and ordered the return of the bail posted by Lim and also her passport.

On all the charges, Lim was charged with trafficking in 11 Cambodian women and 16 Indonesian women, aged between 21 and 45, for exploitation.

The offence was allegedly committed at a premises in Jalan Awan Jawa, Taman Yarl, Brickfields, at 6.15pm on October 27, 2016.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Najwa Bistamam, while Lim was represented by lawyer O. Varghese. — Bernama