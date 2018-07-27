AirAsia Q2 consolidated AOC records strong 86pc load factor

AirAsia Group Bhd’s consolidated air operator’s certificate (AOCs), posted a strong load factor of 86 per cent and a 17 per cent increase in seat capacity during the second quarter of 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — AirAsia Group Bhd’s consolidated air operator’s certificate (AOCs), comprising Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines, posted a strong load factor of 86 per cent and a 17 per cent increase in seat capacity during the second quarter (Q2) of this year.

The low-cost airline said despite the significant increase in capacity, its load factor was only down marginally by three percentage points compared with the same period in 2017.

“Total passengers carried increased 13 per cent, year-on-year (y-o-y), to 10.88 million passengers, on the back of the capacity added,” AirAsia said in a statement today.

For the quarter under review, the group’s consolidated AOCs’ total fleet size grew to 124 aircraft, comprising 88 in Malaysia (AirAsia Bhd), 15 in Indonesia (PT AirAsia Indonesia Tbk) and 21 in the Philippines (Philippines AirAsia Inc).

On the Q2 load factor for its other operating arms, AirAsia Thailand slipped one percentage point, y-o-y, to 85 per cent, AirAsia India fell three percentage points, y-o-y, to 87 per cent and AirAsia Japan was unchanged at 79 per cent. — Bernama