Burnley in a sweat over goalkeeper Pope’s injury

Burnley’s Nick Pope reacts after sustaining an injury during the first leg of their second round qualifying Europa League tie with Aberdeen in Aberdeen July 26, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

LONDON, July 27 — Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope sustained what looks to be a serious shoulder injury during his team’s 1-1 draw with Aberdeen in the first leg of their second round qualifying Europa League tie, manager Sean Dyche has said.

Pope, who was part of England’s World Cup squad but did not feature in any of the matches, was substituted early in the first half at Pittodrie Stadium and was replaced by Anders Lindegaard.

“Nick has gone to hospital with an injury to his shoulder and it certainly looks more serious than not serious at this stage, so we are really disappointed in that,” Dyche told reporters.

With captain Tom Heaton recovering from a calf injury, Burnley have just two fit goalkeepers in Lindegaard and Adam Legzdins heading into Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Montpellier at Turf Moor.

They host the second leg of the Europa League tie against Aberdeen on August 2. — Reuters