Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly engaged

LOS ANGELES, July 27 — Priyanka Chopra certainly knows how to keep us on our toes with the latest news suggesting that she and Nick Jonas are engaged.

According to reports, Jonas is said to have proposed to Priyanka in London on her 36th birthday. Jonas is said to have closed down a Tiffany store just to buy the perfect engagement ring.

The pair, who have been dating for just two months, first sparked romance rumours after they were spotted on the red carpet together at the Met Gala last year.The couple were also spotted last month spending time in India together with Priyanka’s family.

In fact, Priyanka’s happy news was further confirmed by Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar who took to Twitter to reveal that she had indeed left his project Bharat for a special reason.

The rather cryptic tweet read: “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

People also quoted a source as saying: “They are so happy... His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her.”