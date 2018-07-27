Rival protesters meet without violence outside Komtar

Members of Tamilar Kular Malaysia hold a banner in support of Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy during a protest at Komtar in George Town July 27, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 27 — Concerns of possible unrest with two rival groups protesting outside Komtar here today were unfounded after both came together peaceably despite early tensions.

One group came out in support of Deputy Chief Minister II (DCM II) P. Ramasamy over alleged links to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), while the other demanded his resignation.

The group in support of Ramasamy, led by Tamilar Kural Malaysia president David Marshel, started its demonstration in a show of support at about 1pm.

The group swelled to more than 100 people by 2pm, ahead of the arrival of about 200 members of Muslim non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who wanted Ramasamy to step down.

The Muslim NGOs shouted “Allahuakhbar” as they marched to Komtar, while Ramasamy supporters shouted in support of DCM II.

The police presence during a protest at Komtar in George Town July 27, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Police ensured a heavy presence in the area and sealed off entrances to the state administrative centre as a precaution.

A Light Strike Force team was also deployed to control the crowd.

Police cordoned off the area where the first group began gathering, to prevent the second group from directly engaging with them.

Both groups spent about 20 minutes shouting at each other, with the Muslim group calling their rivals “terrorist supporters” while the latter booed in response.

The police finally asked the groups to disperse at about 3.10pm.

North-east district police chief Assistant Commissioner Anuar Omar said neither group provided the legally required notice to hold their respective demonstrations.

“We will investigate this if the need arises, but this is Malaysia Baru, everyone has the freedom to talk,” he said.

He said both groups complied with orders to disperse and there were no untoward incidents.

Ex-PPIM member Yusof Azmi (right) speaks to North-east OCPD Anuar Omar (left) before presenting a memorandum during a protest at Komtar in George Town July 27, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The Muslim NGOs also handed a memorandum to a representative from Ramasamy’s office.

A spokesperson from Malaysia Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) Muhammad Yusuf Azmi said the memorandum was to demand Ramasamy resign as DCM II.

“We also asked for the state government to take action against him for his involvement with LTTE and we are also asking the police to fully investigate him,” he said.

Ramasamy will meet with Minister in Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin on Monday to discuss this issue.

The Penang lawmaker was previously involved in peace negotiations between the LTTE and Sri Lanka.

The LTTE was defeated by the Sri Lankan government in 2009, and is considered a terrorist organisation by 32 countries.