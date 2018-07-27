KL shares remain in negative territory at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 534 to 253 while 372 counters were unchanged, 772 untraded and 81 others were suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon, weighed down by losses in trade/services index-linked related stocks, dealers said.

At 3.02pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.94 points lower at 1,762.29 from Thursday’s close of 1,766.23 and after opening 2.17 points lower at 1,764.06.

On the broader market, decliners outpaced gainers 534 to 253 while 372 counters were unchanged, 772 untraded and 81 others were suspended.

Volume stood at 1.37 billion units valued at RM927.37 million.

Trade/services sector stocks continued to be actively traded on the main market with 438.23 million shares changing hands.

Dialog and Maxis’ losses weighed on the barometer index, contributing 1.933 points to the index.

Of heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga shed two sen each to RM9.88 and RM15.08, respectively, CIMB slid five sen to RM5.83, Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM8.83 while Public Bank was flat at RM24.02.

Among actives, Salcon warrant rose 10.5 sen to 11.5 sen, Pegasus Heights edged up half-a-sen to three sen, Sapura Energy shed one sen each to 60 sen and MyEG eased four sen to RM1.24.

For top losers, Riverview Rubber Estates fell 24 sen to RM3.66 while F&N, Top Glove and PPB Group reduced 14 sen to RM37.50, RM10.12 and RM16.48, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 34.84 points lower at 12,511.44, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 32.04 points to 12,291.90 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index reduced 36.39 points to 12,639.86.

The FBM 70 dropped 57.07 points to 15,447.98 and the FBM Ace Index eased 1.96 points to 5,449.60.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 5.16 points to 7,554.99, the Industrial Index improved 6.93 points to 3,257.99 but the Finance Index fell 37.09 points to 17,405.48. — Bernama