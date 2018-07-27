Pahang to continue close cooperation with federal govt, says mentri besar

Pahang MB Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says the state government will continue to extend its close cooperation to the federal government as it did before. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, July 27 ― The Pahang government will continue to extend its close cooperation to the federal government as it did before although Pakatan Harapan has taken over the federal administration, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the close cooperation between the state and federal governments had existed since before, when the federal government was under Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The good relationship between the state and federal governments will be strengthen , even though the federal government is now under Pakatan Harapan, for the interests and prosperity of the Pahang people,” he told the State Assembly today.

Wan Rosdy said this in response to a question by Young Syefura Othman (DAP-Ketari) who wanted to know the approach taken by the state government following the change in the country’s political landscape after the last general election.

Wan Rosdy said it had been his focus since assuming the post of mentri besar to ensure close cooperation between the state and federal governments.

Meanwhile, State Tourism, Environment, Plantation and Bio-technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin, in response to a question by Datuk Nor Azmi Mat Ludin (BN-Kuala Semantan), said various programme were being planned to promote Sungai Pahang for tourism.

They included fishing and cooking patin fish, river cruise, organising water festival and homestays that could generate income for local residents, he added. ― Bernama