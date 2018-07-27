Perak’s 10pc water discount only for 20 cubic metres, MB clarifies

Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu says the state government’s 10 per cent discount for water bills only applies to the first 20 cubic metres of usage. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 27 ― The Perak government’s 10 per cent discount for water bills only applies to the first 20 cubic metres of usage, Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the Perak Water Board's meeting of which he is the chairman, Ahmad Faizal said this was to discourage people from wasting water.

Ahmad Faizal said after he announced a 10 percent discount off water bills for consumers in the state, he had received a lot of views from the people.

“Many are of the view that the move will encourage wastage. So to encourage consumers to conserve water, the discount is only given to the first 20 cubic metres,” he said.

He, however, said the earlier announcement of 25 cubic metres free water for poor families was maintained.

“A total of 26,000 families in the state will benefit from this move,” he said, hoping that they would not maximise their usage just because it was given free.

Present at the media conference were newly appointed Perak Water Board (LAP) member Abdul Yunus Jamhari, who is also Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Plantations Committee chairman and LAP general manager Datuk Mohd Yusof Mohd Isa.

Mohd Yusof said the average water consumption of Perakians is between 30 cubic metres and 35 cubic metres.

“With the 10 per cent discount, consumers will get RM1 off their bill,” he explained.

On a separate matter, Ahmad Faizal said there was no risk of an oil spill from a shipwreck off the southern coast of Penang Island reaching Perak waters.

“I have been told as of now, the situation at the location is under control. There is no risk the oil slick will spread to Tanjung Piandang but the Marine Department will monitor and inform me if the risk arises,” he said, adding that at the moment, the people need not worry.

On the appointment of Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming into the State Economic Advisory Council (SEAC), Ahmad Faizal said Nga gave good and brilliant ideas on how to develop the state's economy.

“With his input, the other council members who are captains of the industry can discuss further,” he said.

The mentri besar had on Thursday announced the formation of SEAC to help attract investors to the state.

The council is chaired by Datuk Seri Anuar Zaini, who is a former chair of national news agency Bernama.

The council members include Tan Sri Mustafa Kamal, Tan Sri Lee Ooi Hian, Datuk Seri Shamsudin Mat Dubi, Datuk Dr J. Jegathesan, Nga and Koon Yew Yin.