Kit Siang to Najib: Stop pretending about 1MDB and don’t teach me what to do

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang tells Datuk Seri Najib Razak to stop pretending about 1MDB. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, July 27 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today questioned why former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's is continuing to pretend that the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal is fake news.

In a statement, the veteran DAP leader said Najib's denial about 1MDB appears as if he is questioning the powers of Malaysia's judiciary system and is undermining the professionalism of important national institutions like the Attorney-General’s Chambers, the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Election Commission.

“What is Najib’s credibility worth, when he was the Prime Minister, he teamed up with Penang billionaire Jho Low to commit what the US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions said at an international conference last December as “kleptocracy at its worst”.

“The 1MDB scandal has been referred in international media as among the world’s largest ever embezzlement schemes and the subject of a global corruption probe involving investigators at some 10 countries, and Najib and his family has been widely cited as the scheme’s major beneficiary,” he further said.

The Gelang Patah MP also asked, how can Najib expect Malaysians to believe that his first loyalty is to the country when he had done nothing to bring Jho Low to justice.

He also further questioned how can Najib blame Malaysians if they find it hard to believe that he as a Prime Minister at the time was unaware of the letter sent by Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO) to the CIA seeking support against Pakatan Harapan on 4th May if the 14th general election result turned out to be close.

“Najib said I should call for investigations over the leak of letter to CIA and plug it instead of being obsessed by him.

“I do not want to be rude, but Najib should be aware of the idiom not to teach grandmother to suck eggs.

“Can’t Najib simply do what he advises me to do or has Najib forgotten that he is now an Opposition MP and no more Prime Minister of Malaysia?,” he slammed.