Gobind: This year’s National Day celebration to be truly historic

(From left) Information Department director general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman, Gobind Singh Deo and the Communications and Multimedia Ministry’s chief secretary Datuk Mohd Ali Mohamad Nor introduces the National Day 2018 logo in Putrajaya July 27, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PUTRAJAYA, July 27 — The National Day 2018 celebration will be truly historic in the sense that the National Day is to be celebrated for the first time under the leadership of the new Pakatan Harapan government, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Putrajaya has been selected as the venue for the celebration on Aug 31, with the theme ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku’, to hail the new government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the federal government administrative centre, he said.

“This new government of the people’s choice will ensure the patterning of a new glory to be enjoyed by all the people from now right into the future,” he said at a press conference on the National Day 2018, here, today.

At the event, Gobind Singh also introduced the National Day 2018 logo and theme song ‘Kita Punya Malaysia’.

The minister said the celebration will begin at Padang Kota Lama (Esplanade) in Penang with the launch of the ‘National Month’ and ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2018’ events by the Prime Minister on August 4. — Bernama