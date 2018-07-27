The next fritter thing: Durian goreng cheese

The durian fruit ready to be fried before being sprinkled with cheese. ― Pictures via Facebook/Nur Emyza

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — What do you do when there's a surplus of durian? Why, dip them in batter and fry them up of course. And to take it to another level, roll the fritter in some cheese before popping it into your mouth.

Purists of the king of fruits may turn up their nose at this incarnation but queues have formed at this stall in Batang Kali, Selangor run by Nur Emyza Samsudin, 25, since 2016.

Sinar Harian reports that the stall is in the vicinity of the JRD Development shoplots.

“A lot of people like durian and when. I tried it, it was delicious and customers gave positive feedback.

“Banana or jackfruit fritters with cheese is common, so I wanted something different and try something new,” she told the Malay daily.

Each piece of durian, usually of the durian kampung variety, is fried before it is coated with cheese to enhance the aroma and taste of the fruit.

The finished dish for durian and cheese lovers.

Nur Emyza sells five pieces at RM8 at her stall which is open from 4.30pm to 7pm daily.

Operating in front of Lepak-Lepak D’Cafe, other items on the menu include banana fritters with cheese, chocolate doughnuts, Nutella doughnuts and mini doughnuts.

With delivery services available, orders can be placed by contacting 018 954 4757 or via their Facebook page: Pisang Cheese Batang Kali.