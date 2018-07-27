Selangor coach praises team for ‘excellent performance’ against PKNP FC

PKNP FC’s Fandi Ahmad (left) in action against Selangor in a Super League football match at the Perak Stadium last night, July 26, 2018. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, July 27 ― Selangor coach Muhammad Nazliazmi Mohamad Nasir has praised his young players for an excellent performance that earned them the full three points against PKNP FC in a Super League football match at the Perak Stadium last night.

He particularly praised goalkeeper Muhammad Haziq Ridwan and defender Muhd Syukri Azman for having played a vital role in ensuring that the Selangor goal remained safe from the opposing strikers.

“On the whole, I am happy with the team’s performance and I hope they maintain it when we are in the Malaysia Cup tournament after this,” he said at a post-match press conference.

In a match watched by about 2,000 spectators, Selangor scored a goal in each half, through Muhammad Syahmi Safari in the 38th minute and Mohd Amri Yahyah, in the 82nd.

On the Malaysia Cup campaign, Muhammad Nazliazmi pledged that Selangor would rise and put up an excellent performance with their combination of junior and senior players.

“We regard the Malaysia Cup tournament as the climax of the Malaysian league and we cannot depend only on the young players,” he said.

Meanwhile, PKNP coach Abu Bakar Fadzim said they lost because of a lack of finishing by the strikers led by import player Franklin Anzite.

He said the outstanding performance of the Selangor keeper also denied them many chances of striking home.

He said his PKNP charges would put up a better performance in the Malaysia Cup competition set to begin soon. ― Bernama