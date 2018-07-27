Tangkak police find drugs worth RM310,000 in special compartment of luxury car

A Google screenshot of the Tangkak district police headquarters. Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri the drugs were found during an inspection on the car at the police headquarters three days ago.

TANGKAK, July 27 ― Various types of drugs, worth RM310,000, were recovered by the Tangkak police in a special compartment of a luxury car which had earlier been impounded in Johor Baru in connection with an extortion case.

Tangkak district police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the car was transferred to Tangkak to facilitate investigation of a case reported in Bukit Gambir two weeks ago.

He said the drugs were found during an inspection on the car at the Tangkak district police headquarters three days ago.

The drugs comprised 7.03kg of syabu, ketamine (3.0g) and seven ecstasy pills (2.0g) , he told a media conference here today.

Mohd Idris said a 43-year-old man, who tested positive for drug, was being remanded for five days beginning today to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act for drug trafficking, an offence which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Based on investigation, the suspect had four previous records, including for drug-related offences and possession of firearm.

In another development, Mohad Idris said police also detained a 42-year-old man at Felda Seri Ledang near here, for alleged drug trafficking.

The police found four packets containing heroin, weighing about 84gm, in his trouser pocket, he said, adding that the suspect had six previous records for drug-related offences. ― Bernama