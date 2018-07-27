Pakatan not behind ‘belly dancing’ event, says PKR’s Zawawi

PKR’s Sungai Kandis candidate Zawawi Ahmad Mughni says Pakatan Harapan did not the controversial belly dance performed during a recent Tabung Harapan Malaysia fundraiser. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, July 27 — A controversial belly dance performed during a recent Tabung Harapan Malaysia fundraiser was not arranged by Pakatan Harapan or the Selangor government, said PKR’s Sungai Kandis candidate Zawawi Ahmad Mughni.

Fending off claims that his pact was promoting values incompatible with Islam and Malay norms, he also said he personally disagreed with the performance.

“The programme was not organised by us so I view the dance as contradictory to the culture that we are trying to inculcate. It is against both our cultural and religious principles.

“I disagree with what transpired and I have advised the organiser to be more sensitive to Malay and Islamic values,” he told a press conference at PKR operations centre today.

MORE TO COME