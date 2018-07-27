PKR’s Zawawi dons ‘ustaz’ hat to woo PAS votes

PKR’s Sungai Kandis hopeful Zawawi Ahmad Mughni said his background as a religious teacher gave him the foundation to be a good and faithful leader akin to what PAS voters are likely to desire. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, July 27 — PKR’s Sungai Kandis hopeful Zawawi Ahmad Mughni is confident his religious credentials will help him win over at least half of the 7,000 voters who backed Islamist party PAS in the general election.

Speaking at a press conference today, the principal of Maahad Tahfiz Al Fateh said his background as a religious teacher gave him the foundation to be a good and faithful leader akin to what PAS voters are likely to desire.

“PAS grassroots who have expressed their support to me said that they prefer a candidate like myself: an ustaz who has been active in the local community.

“This August 4, I am hoping that at least half of PAS voters would make the best decision. If God wills it and I win, I will offer them the very best that is within my means,” he said at PKR operations centre today.

